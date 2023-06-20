Dogs Offense Explodes for 11 Runs in Win against Kansas City

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Chicago Dogs' offense exploded against the Kansas City Monarchs in an 11-6 win Monday night at Impact Field. The Dogs take Â¾ against the Monarchs and win their first series since early June. The team is now 18-16 this season.

The Dogs used a six-run fifth inning to put the Monarchs away. Luke Mangieri continued his hot stretch by smashing a two-run single to right field. Both Ryan Lidge and Josh Altmann scored on the play.

Matt Bottcher drove in the final three runs of the inning with one swing. His third home run of the season brought Mangieri and Bohanek home and extended the Dogs' lead to 7-1.

The Dogs added three more insurance runs in the sixth. Donivan Williams doubled Lidge home - his second extra-base hit of the night. Williams opened the scoring in the second inning with a towering solo home run. Cody Bohanek drew a bases-loaded walk, and Ben Livorsi placed a sacrifice fly to right field.

Chicago Dogs starting pitcher Nick Green was dominant yet again. He tossed six innings and allowed six hits, two earned runs and struck out three Monarch batters. Green has been at his best the past two outings. He has combined for 13 innings and thrown 11 strikeouts the last two times out. Green has been vital to the Dogs' success in both of those starts.

It was an all-around performance from the offense Monday. Every starter recorded a hit besides Altmann - who still scored two runs. Both Mangieri and Bottcher recorded three hits, and Lidge, Nick Heath, Williams and Ben Livorsi knocked two. Lidge reached a team-high six times, with an impressive four walks.

Kansas City starting pitcher Cody Deason lasted 4.0 innings and surrendered eight hits, three earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts. The Dogs constantly got runners on base and in scoring position throughout Deason's start.

The Dogs jumped on the Monarch's bullpen. Chicago scored eight runs, pounded eight hits and worked six walks in four innings.

The Dogs continue their season on Tuesday night against the Kane County Cougars. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

