'Dogs Hire James Frisbie as Manager for 20th Season

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have hired James Frisbie as the team's next field manager, the club has announced.

Frisbie, 47, takes over for Bobby Brown, who managed the 'Dogs in each of the last four seasons.

"We are extremely thrilled to welcome James Frisbie (Friz) to the Lincoln Saltdogs organization," said Saltdogs President/GM Charlie Meyer. "Friz is an old school baseball guy that has a great track record in developing and recruiting players. Friz's knowledge and experience of the American Association and Independent Professional Baseball will be a great asset to our organization."

Frisbie has a long history of managing and coaching in independent professional baseball and spent last season as the pitching coach for the Gateway Grizzlies in the independent Frontier League.

In 2018, Frisbie was the field manager for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the independent Atlantic League, assuming the role after a season as the club's pitching coach. Frisbie has six years of professional management, which includes stops at Rio Grande Valley (2003), Bradenton (2007), Rockford (2013-2015), Texas (2016) and most recently in Southern Maryland.

"I can't thank Jim Abel and Charlie Meyer enough for this opportunity to manage a historically successful franchise like the Saltdogs," Frisbie said. "I've had the opportunity to compete against Lincoln many times and understand the historical significance of being the new manager."

Frisbie was born in Roseburn, Oregon but played collegiately at Abilene (TX) Christian University before a four-year playing career in the Texas-Louisiana League from 1998-2001. Frisbie made 29 career professional appearances - including four starts.

"I owe many people many thanks for helping in this pursuit of Lincoln," Frisbie said. "A special thanks goes out to my family for their unending support. I hope to bring an exciting brand of baseball that the community can be proud of. This is a team effort and I know all our goals is to be a winning team and fight for the top as well as developing players at the same time. I truly can't wait to get started. Go 'Dogs!"

The 'Dogs finished 40-59 a season ago, the first time Lincoln ended below .500 since 2015. The Saltdogs are just two years removed from a 58-win season and a Central Division title in 2017.

Frisbie will be the club's eighth manager.

The Saltdogs are gearing up for their 20th season in Lincoln! Ticket and promotional information will be released at a later date, and you can keep up with the 'Dogs on our website and social media platforms all offseason long.

