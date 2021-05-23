'Dogs Hang on for Wild Win in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas - Skyler Weber had a season-high five RBIs - including what ended up being the game-winner in the 8th inning - and the Saltdogs held on for an 11-10 win over the Cleburne Railroaders at The Depot on Sunday night.

Weber hit a two-run homer in the 1st, an RBI single in the 3rd, an RBI groundout in the 6th and a two-out RBI single in the 8th. The 'Dogs scored 11 runs on 15 hits, while Cleburne scored 10 runs on 19 hits.

Lincoln led 8-2 after scoring twice in the 4th and led 10-5 in the 6th, but after Cleburne scored twice in the 7th and 8th, James Pugliese came on looking for a four-out save. After a groundout to end the 8th, John Nester scored Hunter Clanin with an RBI double in the 9th inning. With the tying run at third and winning run at first, Alay Lago bounced into a double play that ended the game.

Justin Byrd had three hits with an RBI, while David Vidal went 2-for-6. Both Ryan Long and Josh Altmann had two walks and a double, and Edgar Corcino had two singles with two RBIs.

The 'Dogs snapped a nine-game losing streak in Cleburne and finish the season-opening road trip with a winning record.

The teams now move back to Nebraska and Lincoln opens a six-game homestand against Cleburne on Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. First pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame begins at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM and 1480 AM.

The Saltdogs play the first game at of 2021 at Haymarket Park on May 25! All ticket and promotional information can be seen at saltdogs.com.

