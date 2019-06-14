Dogs Fall to RedHawks in Rain-Shortened Affair

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Victor Roache extended his on-base streak to 21 games, but the Chicago Dogs couldn't muster enough offense as they fell to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 8-1, on a rain-shortened Friday night at Impact Field.

Dogs starter Austin Wright (L, 0-4) started solid, allowing just one run through five innings, before running into trouble in the sixth.

Keon Barnum finished 2-for-2 with a double, walk, and a run scored to extend his hitting streak to a team-high ten games.

The RedHawks struck first on an RBI double by Daniel Comstock in the top of the fourth. Wright retaliated with an inning-ending strikeout, one of his three on the night, to limit the damage.

Fargo-Moorhead broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning. After the first three batters reached to load the bases, Wright was pulled for Carlos Zambrano. An RBI groundout and two-run bloop single into left field made it 4-0 Fargo. Two batters later Zambrano surrendered a two-run home run to Brennan Metzger, pushing the RedHawks' lead to six.

In the bottom half of the frame, Harrison Smith got the Dogs on the board with an RBI single to right, scoring Keon Barnum.

Casey Crosby entered the game in the seventh, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two, in his season debut. Pedro Echemendia took over with two outs in the frame, where the RedHawks rallied for two more runs.

The game entered a rain delay at 9:47 PM and was called in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Dogs will send D.J. Snelten (2-0) to the mound on Saturday night against the RedHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Impact Field.

