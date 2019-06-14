'Dogs Fall to Canaries, Lose Third Straight

June 14, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - Ivan Marin tied a franchise-record with five hits, but DonAndre Clark was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Marin's 9th-inning single, and the 'Dogs fell 4-3 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Friday night.

Marin is now 10-for-16 on the roadtrip and became the second 'Dog this year with five hits in a game, and after Daniel Herrera reached on a two-out single and Clark replaced him, Ibarra singled to bring Marin to the plate.

Marin's lined a ball to left, but Mike Hart threw home and Graham Low made the game-winning tag.

The 'Dogs opened the scoring on Curt Smith's two-run double down the left-field line in the 1st inning, but Mike Hart clubbed a solo homer to halve the lead in the bottom of the 1st.

Tyler Moore answered with a solo homer - his 4th of the year - to begin the 2nd inning, but Alay Lago hit a solo homer of his own in the bottom-half.

Sioux Falls tied the game in the 4th when Trae Santos hit a homer to right, and with runners on the corners and one out in the 5th, Adrian Nieto drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly.

Tyson Cronin gave up four runs over 4.1 innings in his fifth start of the year, but allowed the three solo homers and has allowed seven longballs over 22 innings this year.

Evan Korson pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, and Jake Hohensee went six-up, six-down with three strikeouts over the 7th and 8th innings.

The 'Dogs and Canaries will continue the three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch time from Sioux Falls is set for 6:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 5:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

