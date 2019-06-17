'Dogs Explode for 12 Runs in Finale

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - Daniel Herrera hit his first two professional homers and drove in a season-high five runs, and the 'Dogs ended a four-game skid with a 12-1 over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Herrera hit a two-run homer to make it 7-1 in the 8th inning before clubbing a three-run homer in the 9th to put the 'Dogs up by 10. Lincoln scored 12 unanswered runs after Adrian Nieto opened the scoring with a solo homer in the 2nd inning.

Christian Ibarra went 3-for-4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle, following up Herrera's second homer with his second solo homers in as many game. Ibarra also walked twice and leads the league with 25 walks through 30 games.

Tyler Moore notched his third consecutive multi-hit game with a pair of doubles and an RBI, while Auggie Francis drove in his first professional RBIs with an infield single and a groundout.

Shairon Martis got his first win of 2019, yielding only a run on two hits over five innings of work, while Ricky Knapp got his first save of the year with three scoreless innings to close the game.

Evan Korson worked 0.2 scoreless innings, and Austin Boyle struck out the only batter he faced.

The 11-run win was the 'Dogs largest win of 2019, and Lincoln's 12 runs were more than the 11 combined runs the Saltdogs scored during the four-game losing skid.

Lincoln gets its first day off since May 30 and wraps up a stretch of 17 consecutive games with 13 of those on the road.

The 'Dogs open a three-game series and six-game homestand on Tuesday afternoon against the Milwaukee Milkmen. First-pitch time for Daycare Day is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 11:35 a.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

