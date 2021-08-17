'Dogs Drop Tough-Luck Game One to Chicago

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Josh Altmann homered in his first start since last Wednesday, but the Saltdogs lined into three double plays in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Dogs at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Altmann's solo homer opened the scoring in the 1st, but Chicago tied the game on a wild pitch in the 5th before Danny Mars gave the Dogs a lead with an RBI single in the 6th.

Harrison Smith made it 4-1 with a two-out, two-run homer in the 7th, but Skyler Weber hit a solo shot in the bottom-half to make it 4-2. The Dogs added a run on an RBI groundout from Anfernee Grier in the 8th and Jeff Kinley faced the minimum for his 13th save in the 9th.

Three times the 'Dogs lined into double plays - twice to end the inning. In the 3rd, Yanio Perez hit a line drive to second that was caught and Ryan Long was retired at first to end the frame. In the 5th, Justin Byrd lined out to first base before Edgar Corcino was doubled up. After David Vidal walked to begin the 9th, Skyler Weber lined out again to second and Vidal was caught off the base for the second out.

Lincoln (44-37) also had two instances with failed sacrifice bunts after the first two hitters reached to begin the inning. In the 2nd inning, Forrestt Allday led off the inning with a walk and Josh Altmann followed with a single before David Vidal popped a bunt to the catcher in foul territory.

In the 6th inning, Ryan Long singled and Yanio Perez was hit by a pitch, but Curt Smith popped a bunt up to the third baseman. In both innings, Lincoln did not score.

Garett Delano went five innings and allowed just one run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in his third pro start - and the rookie's ERA is now 1.42. Jake Hohensee allowed three runs on four hits over two innings, while David Zoz gave up a run in the 8th. Walter Borkovich pitched for the first time in 10 days and went 1-2-3 with two strikeouts in the 9th.

Ryan Long went 2-for-3, while Altmann hit his 22nd homer of the year. Justin Byrd walked to extend his on-base streak to 31, and Weber now has hits in six straight games.

The series continues on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at the conclusion of Hail Varsity radio on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

