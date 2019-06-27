'Dogs Drop Second Straight in Cleburne

June 27, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - Randolph Oduber had his second consecutive three-hit game, but the 'Dogs lost for a second consecutive game, 8-2, at The Depot on Wednesday night.

Oduber has six hits in the series and had three more singles on Tuesday night, but Kyle Kinman gave up four runs over 5.2 innings and the 'Dogs lost for a 13th time on the road.

Lincoln loaded the bases with nobody out in the in the 2nd, but failed to score before the Railroaders opened the scoring with an RBI fielder's choice.

Cleburne added two more in the 3rd, one more in the 6th, two more in the 7th and two more in the 8th before the 'Dogs scored twice in the 9th. Cody Regis clubbed a solo shot on the first pitch in the 9th inning - his 10th homer of the year - and Auggie Francis hit an RBI double later in in the inning.

Regis now has a homer in three consecutive games, and four homers over that span.

Tyler Anderson gave up a pair of runs in his relief outing, while Tyson Cronin was also responsible for two runs.

At one point in the game, the Railroaders led the game, 6-0, with three run-scoring fielder's choices, two bases-loaded hit batters and a run-scoring wild pitch.

The 'Dogs and Railroaders wrap up the quick three-game series on Thursday night. First pitch time is set for 7:06 p.m. and pregame coverage will being at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.