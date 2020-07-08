Dogs Drop Home Opener in Extras

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: In the 2020 Impact Field opener, Tyler Ladendorf slugged two home runs, including a game-tying longball in the ninth inning. But despite the late charge, the Dogs fell to the Milwaukee Milkmen in 10 innings, 4-3.

Winning Pitcher: RHP Myles Smith (1-0)

Losing Pitcher: RHP Jamie Callahan (0-1)

Save: RHP Peyton Gray (1)

Star of the Game: Tyler Ladendorf, INF. Ladendorf mashed two home runs in his Impact Field debut. With the Dogs trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, he launched a moonshot to force the game into extras.

Next:

Who? Dogs vs. Milkmen, Game 2 of 3

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Tomorrow, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Ryan Kussmaul vs. LHP Jake Dahlberg

Extra Bite: After a rain delay of just over an hour, a sellout crowd of 1,400 enjoyed tonight's game at Impact Field, marking the third-consecutive sold-out opener.

