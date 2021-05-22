'Dogs Drop Heartbreaker in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas - Keenan Bartlett tossed three scoreless innings in relief, but Cleburne's Grant Buck drove in all five runs - including a two-run double in the 8th inning - and the Saltdogs gave up an early three-run lead in a 5-3 loss to the Cleburne Railroaders at The Depot on Saturday night.

Bartlett pitched a scoreless 5th, 6th and 7th innings before Logan Lombana took over in the 8th. After Lombana struck out the first two hitters he faced, Zach Nehrir was hit by a pitch and Hunter Clanin singled to set Buck up for a two-out, two-run double to break a 3-3 tie.

The 'Dogs walked twice with the bases loaded to take a 2-0 lead in the 2nd before Edgar Corcino hit a solo homer in the 4th to make it 3-0.

Buck - who had just one hit in four games prior -- then delivered again in the 8th inning to hand Lincoln its eighth consecutive loss in Cleburne.

Walter Borkovich gave up three runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over four innings.

The Saltdogs walked six more times on Saturday and have now walked 14 times in the first two game of the series.

The 'Dogs wrap up the road trip with the series finale on Sunday. First pitch time is set for 6:00 p.m., and the pregame show begins at 5:30 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs play the first game at of 2021 at Haymarket Park on May 25! All ticket and promotional information can be seen at saltdogs.com.

