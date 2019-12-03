'Dogs Bring Back Veteran Curt Smith for 8th Season

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have re-signed Curt Smith for what will be a franchise-record eighth season, the club announced Tuesday.

Smith, 33, has played for the 'Dogs since 2011 - skipping only 2012 and 2014 to play at the Double-A level.

"We are glad to have Curt back for the 2020 season," said Saltdogs' President/GM Charlie Meyer. "He's coming off another consistent season in Lincoln and has been one of the most reliable players the American Association. We are very fortunate to have him back to start to build the team for next year."

A product of Willemsted, Curacao, Smith has played in 578 career games as a Saltdog and owns a career .314/.380/.465/.880 slashline over seven seasons. Smith is among the all-time franchise leaders with 701 hits (2nd), 340 runs (2nd), 130 doubles (3rd), 86 homers (2nd), 390 RBIs (2nd) and 224 walks (1st).

Smith needs just 22 games to become the second player in franchise history (Bryan Warner, 2001-2007) to reach 600 career games and with 30 games played he'll pass Warner's franchise mark of 607.

Smith, who now resides in Lincoln with his wife and children, has 12 seasons of professional baseball in the United States and also has a long career playing for the Dutch national team, which includes an MVP award of the 2011 World Baseball Cup.

Smith's career slashline in 1,111 minor-league games is .298/.355/.470/.836 with 141 homers and 685 RBIs. Last year, Smith hit .288 with 14 homers and 58 RBIs and he has hit .315 or better in five of his first seven seasons with the 'Dogs.

Smith's best year came in 2016, when he hit .331 with a .951 OPS. The 5-10, 210-pound slugger was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 39th round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of the University of Maine.

Smith also earned the America East Player of the Year award in 2008 and eventually spent four seasons at the Double-A level in three different organizations (STL, MIA, MIN).

