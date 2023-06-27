'Dogs Blanked in Game Two

June 27, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - RHP Carter Hope had four strikeouts in two scoreless innings, but the Saltdogs lost 4-0 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Hope struck out a season-high four batters and the 'Dogs (19-21) struck out 13 Goldeyes (17-24) in the game, but Winnipeg won to take the first two games of the four-game series and the road team is now a perfect 5-0 in the season set.

Winnipeg opened the scoring on a solo homer from DH Max Murphy in the 1st inning. 3B Dayson Croes made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the 2nd.

RHP Josh Roeder allowed two runs over five innings with two walks and a season-high eight strikeouts, but of the four times Lincoln has been shut out this year, three have come in Roeder's outings.

The Goldeyes added two more runs in the 8th inning. RF Najee Gaskins made it 3-0 with an RBI double and CF Tra Holmes added a run on a bases-loaded walk.

RF Connor Panas extended his team-leading six-game hitting streak with a single in the 3rd inning. SS Drew Devine extended his hit streak to four with a single in the 5th.

RHP Devin Conn worked around an error in a scoreless 9th in his Saltdogs debut.

The series continues Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

The Saltdogs are back in 2023! Single-game tickets for all 50 home games are on sale now. Reserve your tickets now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.