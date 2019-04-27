'Dogs and Ponies Split Twinbill, Both Scores 1-0

Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (6-12) and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-7) split a pair of 1-0 games on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field. The doubleheader marked the first of three between the two teams during a nine-day stretch.

Game 1 Recap

Binghamton's Will Toffey nailed a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning for the game's only run. Sam Haggerty led off the frame with a single, Binghamton's first hit in 12 innings during the series. Haggerty stole second and scored on the single to left field.

Harol Gonzalez (2-0) earned the win for the Rumble Ponies, fanning nine and scatting just two hits. Joe Zanghi pitched the final two innings to secure his first save of the year.

Portland's Denyi Reyes (0-3) pitched well in the loss, allowing just three hits and fanning five.

Veteran right-hander Brian Ellington made his season debut and struck out the side in the sixth inning. Portland had three singles; Jerry Downs went 2-for-2, and Brett Netzer added a hit in the sixth.

Game 2 Recap

Tanner Houck (3-1) earned his third straight win with six scoreless frames as Portland rebounded in game two.

Houck has not allowed a run in his last 13 innings pitched, as he held Binghamton to six hits, one walk, and six strikeouts.

Portland scored their lone run off losing pitcher Anthony Kay in the fifth inning. Jerry Downs was hit-by-a-pitch to start the inning. Jhon Nunez dropped down a sacrifice bunt. Downs was lifted for pinch-runner Brett Netzer, who scored on a two-out RBI single from Nick Lovullo (2-for-4).

Durbin Feltman worked around a two-out walk in the seventh inning to secure his first Double-A save.

C.J. Chatham went 2-for-4 and Marcus Wilson finished 1-for-2 with a walk.

Portland and Binghamton conclude their four-game series on Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 PM first pitch from NYSEG Stadium. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (1-1, 1.80) makes his third Double-A start. Binghamton counters with LHP David Peterson (1-1, 3.77). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 1:50 PM with Mike Antonellis. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

