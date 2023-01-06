Dog Haus Steps up to the Batter's Box and Swings into Business at Ballpark Commons

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - There's a new Dog Haus coming to Wisconsin and it's serving up the Absolute Würst gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken, breakfast burritos, and plant-based offerings. And on the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8, guests support a local Franklin community program while they eat!

On Jan. 7, the acclaimed craft-casual concept will officially make its Wisconsin debut at 7055 S. Ballpark Dr., next to the newly-opened Luxe Golf Bays, at Ballpark Commons. In celebration of its debut, Dog Haus will donate 20% of all food and beverage sales during its opening weekend to the Return on Community (ROC) Foundation.

The ROC Foundation is dedicated to providing support and unique experiences for youth, high school and young adults in sports, recreation, education, employment and wellness. Donations to ROC help it continue supporting nonprofits that provide quality programming in these areas, in partnership with the Milwaukee Wave and Milwaukee Milkmen.

What: Dog Haus Fundraiser for ROC Foundation

When: Jan. 7-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 7055 S. Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

