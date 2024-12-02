Does Roman Celentano Know Gen Alpha Slang?
December 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
Don't miss any MLS matches with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV
Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 2, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Young Garys Earn Positive Results against Columbus Crew and Indy Eleven at Mercy Health Training Center
- Garrison Draper Named FC Cincinnati Vice President of Sport Performance and Health
- Jeff Larentowicz Nominated as Finalist for MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Togolese Striker Kévin Denkey as Designated Player
- Kévin Denkey Sees FC Cincinnati as a 'Natural Choice' and Arrives Knowing They Can Reach the Highest Level