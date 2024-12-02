Does Roman Celentano Know Gen Alpha Slang?

December 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati YouTube Video







Don't miss any MLS matches with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.