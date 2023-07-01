Dodgers Win 11-2 Over Space Cowboys

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning and nine runs through the first three innings, cruising to an 11-2 over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Friday night at Constellation Field. The Dodgers (2-1/52-24) racked up 19 hits, including 12 within the first three innings. OKC jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning with a RBI double by Michael Busch, RBI single by Devin Mann and two-run double by Bryson Brigman. Jahmai Jones added a RBI double in the third inning to make it 5-0. Brigman smacked a two-run homer in the third inning before Jones added a two-run double. Sugar Land (1-2/34-44) scored a run in the bottom of the third inning, and the game remained at 9-1 until the seventh inning. The Dodgers plated a pair of runs following a bases-loaded walk by Jones and RBI single by Busch. The Space Cowboys later scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-OKC improved to 16-5 in their last 21 road games and nabbed their Minor League-leading 52nd win overall...The Dodgers finished June with a 14-9 record and batted .293 for the month while averaging 7.7 runs per game.

-The team's 19 hits were the second-most in a game this season, only trailing the 21 hits on June 11 at El Paso. It's also the fourth time in the last 16 games the Dodgers finished with 17 or more hits. Seven players tallied multi-hit games, led by Bryson's Brigman's five hits. Patrick Mazeika also tallied three hits, tying his season high. Seven hits went for extra-bases, and the Dodgers went 9-for-21 with runners in scoring position after going 2-for-20 over the previous two games combined.

-Bryson Brigman tied his career high with five hits and set a career high with four RBI. He went 5-for-5 with a homer and two doubles for his second career five-hit game, last accomplished July 3, 2021 with Triple-A Jacksonville at Memphis. He became the second OKC player with five hits in a game this season, joining Hunter Feduccia (April 18 at Albuquerque). Brigman notched at least four hits for the second time in his last four games and for the third time this season - most on the team. He finished June batting .419 with 19 RBI in 16 games.

-Jahmai Jones hit two doubles and had four RBI, notching his second game this season with four or more RBI and first since April 4 at Las Vegas.

-Drew Avans reached base four times with two hits and two walks and scored a game-high three runs.

-Michael Busch played in his first game since his most recent option to Oklahoma City and went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a walk. In his last 10 games with OKC, Busch is 19-for-41 (.463) with 12 extra-base hits and 17 RBI.

-Devin Mann went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. He leads the PCL with 27 doubles this season and has tied his career high in doubles, set over 110 games with Double-A Tulsa in 2021.

-David Freitas went 2-for-6 and extended his hitting streak to nine games - the longest active hitting streak on the team. He is 11-for-38 during the streak.

-The pitching staff allowed two runs for a second consecutive game. Four relievers covered all nine innings and scattered five hits, with four walks and 12 strikeouts. Jake Reed and Keegan Curtis each pitched a season-high 3.0 innings. Reed retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced to earn his first win of the season. Curtis also retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced and finished with a season-high five strikeouts.

What's Next: The Dodgers look for a third straight win against the Space Cowboys starting at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

