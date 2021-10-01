Dodgers Top El Paso, 5-2

Steven Souza Jr. and Andy Burns each drove in a pair of runs and homered as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas, 5-2, Thursday night during the Triple-A Final Stretch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (66-60) took the first lead of the night off the bat of Souza, who sent a two-run homer into the Dodgers' bullpen in left-center field for an early 2-0 advantage. El Paso (49-78) answered in its next at-bat to tie the game, 2-2, via a two-run homer by Brian O'Grady. Burns broke the tie with a RBI single in the fourth inning as OKC went on to score a run in three straight innings. OKC added a run on a passed ball in the fifth inning before Burns hit a solo homer out to left field in the sixth inning for a 5-2 advantage. El Paso went on to outhit the Dodgers, 9-8.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in their final series of the 2021 season and have now won three consecutive home games for just the second time this season and first time since June 8-11 vs. Sugar Land/El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC has won six of the last eight games overall and have opened a series with a 2-0 lead for the third time in the last four series.

-With Thursday's win, the Dodgers improved to 5-2 during the Triple-A Final Stretch. All 30 Triple-A teams are playing five road games and five home games during the new postseason tournament format. A single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage among all 30 teams during the final 10 games.

-Steven Souza Jr. extended his hitting streak to a season-best six games with a homer Thursday and is 11-for-27 (.407) during the stretch. He has also hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with an at-bat, going 18-for-43 (.419) with five doubles, a triple and three homers with 11 RBI and scoring 14 runs.

-Zach McKinstry collected two hits, including a double, going 2-for-4 and scoring a game-high two runs for OKC. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 15-for-52 (.288) with five doubles, four homers, eight RBI and 13 runs scored during the stretch.

-OKC hit two home runs Thursday night and now has 10 homers during the Triple-A Final Stretch, so far resulting in $500 to be donated to Cleats For Kids in Oklahoma City. For each home run hit by Triple-A teams during the Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 per homer to a local 501(c)3 charity selected by the team.

-Billy McKinney continued his ML Rehab Assignment with OKC and went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Over his first two games with OKC, he is 2-for-7 as he recovers from a left hip impingement that sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers' IL Sept. 10.

The OKC Dodgers continue their final series of 2021 at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the last scheduled postgame fireworks show of the season slated to follow the game.

