Dodgers Suffer 5-4 Loss Sunday

After the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to send the Dodgers to a 5-4 loss Sunday night at Constellation Field. The teams played to a 2-2 tie through nine innings of the series finale. Devin Mann lined a RBI double to left field to lead off the 10th inning for OKC and score automatic runner Jake Amaya for the lead. The Dodgers (67-50) added another run on a RBI groundout by Edwin Ríos for a 4-2 advantage. In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Space Cowboys (54-63) knotted the score, 4-4, with a RBI groundout by Corey Julks and RBI double by Marty Costes. Later with Costes at third base, Alex De Goti connected on a squeeze bunt. OKC first baseman Ryan Noda charged in to field the ball and made an underhand toss to catcher Tomás Telis who then went to make a tag at the plate, but Costes slid in safely to score the game-winning run. The Dodgers had scored the game's lone run through six innings when Amaya hit a RBI single in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Sugar Land went in front in the seventh inning when Yainer Diaz hit a two-run double with two outs. OKC's Miguel Vargas connected on a game-tying RBI double in the eighth inning as the teams went into extra innings for the second time during the six-game series.

Of Note: -Sunday was the fifth game of the season between the Dodgers and Sugar Land to extend into extra innings and the second of the latest series after Sugar Land won Tuesday's series opener, 8-7, in 10 innings. The Dodgers are now 3-4 in extra-inning games overall this season, including 0-2 on the road. In four of the five games between OKC and Sugar Land to go past nine innings, the home team won in the bottom of the 10th inning after the visiting team took the lead in the top of the 10th.

-The Dodgers are now 18-13 in one-run games this season. OKC has played in nine games against Sugar Land that have been decided by one run this season, including five of the final nine meetings between the teams...Sunday was the fifth walk-off loss of the season for the Dodgers and second to Sugar Land after Tuesday's walk-off win by the Space Cowboys.

-Miguel Vargas finished with OKC's lone multi-hit game as he went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and RBI and extended his hitting streak to eight games. He is 12-for-30 (.400) with five doubles during the streak. In his last four games, Vargas is 8-for-15 with four doubles and four walks. Against the Space Cowboys this season, Vargas batted .359 (33x92) with a team-leading 33 hits, 18 RBI and 23 runs in 24 games.

-Devin Mann hit safely in a fourth straight game, recording a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning and scoring OKC's fourth run of the night.

-Dodgers starting pitcher Jon Duplantier threw a season-high 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks with a season-high nine strikeouts and did not factor into the decision. The nine strikeouts tied his career-high mark and was the first time since Sept. 4, 2017 with High-A Visalia he had nine strikeouts at Modesto. Sunday was Duplantier's longest outing since May 21, 2021 with Reno at Sacramento.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen made the third appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched a scoreless and hitless sixth inning, facing four batters and was credited with a hold. He recorded three strikeouts and hit one batter, throwing 18 pitches, including 11 strikes. Treinen was placed on the Injured List April 22 due to right shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day Injured List May 17.

-The Dodgers and Space Cowboys closed out their six-game series as well as their 2022 season series Sunday. The teams split the final series, 3-3, as the Dodgers finished 4-0-1 in their five series against Sugar Land and went 16-8 against them overall...The Dodgers also lost a fifth straight road series finale and are now 3-7 in road series finales this season, however it was OKC's first series finale loss against Sugar Land of the season.

-The Dodgers pitching staff recorded 15 strikeouts, hitting the mark for the fifth time this season and falling one short of their season-high of 16 K's set twice previously, including Wednesday in Sugar Land.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the OKC Dodgers open a pivotal home series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The top two teams in the PCL East Division will meet for six games in OKC, opening the series on a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3. Tuesday will also be Fox Monarch Night, featuring custom player jerseys, giveaways and more to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the FOX series Monarch.

Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

