Dodgers Lose to Rainiers

Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored three runs over the seventh and eighth innings and held the Tacoma Rainiers to one run over the game's final 5.1 innings, but were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 6-3 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma (63-70) built a 5-0 lead through four innings and extended to a 6-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning. The Rainiers' Jonathan Villar hit a solo homer out to right field in the second inning for the first run of the night. Tacoma added two more runs in the third inning on a RBI triple by Mason McCoy and a sacrifice fly. Tacoma took a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly and RBI single. The Rainiers' sixth run of the night scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the seventh inning. The Dodgers (74-59) then scored three consecutive runs. They loaded the bases in the seventh inning and brought in a run when Devin Mann grounded into a double play. In the eighth inning, Andy Burns connected on a RBI single and Edwin Ríos followed with a sacrifice fly to trim Tacoma's lead to three runs, but the Rainiers went on to take a 3-1 lead in the series and have now won six of the last eight meetings between the teams.

Of Note: -With Friday's loss, the Dodgers have now lost three of their last four games and seven of the last nine games. Oklahoma City entered the game with a 1.0-game lead in the PCL East Division ahead of Round Rock and El Paso, which were tied for second place. El Paso defeated Albuquerque, 9-7, in 10 innings Friday to move into a tie with Oklahoma City for first place in the league. This marks the first time since July 17 the Dodgers have not owned sole possession of first place in the division...Round Rock lost, 11-9, to Sugar Land in 12 innings Friday and remains 1.0-game back.

-The Dodgers were held to three runs Friday night, marking the third time in the last four games and fifth time in the last eight games they have scored three runs or less. Over the last eight games they have scored a total of 26 runs - fewest in the league during the span - batting .244 (64x262) with 15 extra-base hits, including two solo homers.

-The Dodgers have not hit a home run in five straight games - the team's longest stretch without a homer since Aug. 6-11, 2018.

-Andy Burns and Tomás Telis recorded multi-hit games for the Dodgers. Burns went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and has hit safely in all four of his games so far this month, going 7-for-17 (.412) with a double and three RBI...Telis went 2-for-4 Friday for his 18th multi-hit game of the season.

-Left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched the sixth inning, allowing one hit and facing four batters. He threw 16 pitches (11 strikes). It was the fourth appearance of his rehab appearance with OKC while recovering from left flexor tendon surgery performed in the offseason.

-The OKC Dodgers took the field in Cielo Azul jerseys during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which is a season-long event series designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities, including creating unique on-field personas and gameday experiences. The name Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky."

The series between the Dodgers and Rainiers continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul!

