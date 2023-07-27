Dodgers Earn 2-1 Win Over Aces

The Oklahoma City Dodgers broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the sixth inning, which proved to be enough in a 2-1 win over the Reno Aces Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Both starting pitchers were locked in as neither side was able to plate a run for the first five innings of the contest, with just a total of three hits between the offenses during that time. The Dodgers (16-8/66-31) got the scoring started during a two-out rally in the sixth inning. Trayce Thompson doubled off the left field wall to score Michael Busch, and Miguel Vargas followed with a RBI single to make it 2-0. The Aces (10-14/54-45) loaded the bases with three walks in the bottom of the inning before Alec Gamboa induced an inning-ending groundout. Gamboa danced out of danger in the seventh innings as well, recording a strikeout with runners on first and third to end the inning. Reno halved the deficit in the eighth inning with a solo homer by Kyle Lewis to make the score 2-1. After issuing a leadoff walk in the ninth inning, Gus Varland retired the next three batters to seal the Oklahoma City victory.

Of Note:

-Thursday's victory was OKC's 11th consecutive road win, extending the team's Bricktown era record (since 1998). The Dodgers improved to a Minor League best 36-12 on the road this season and are now 14-1 over the last 15 road games and 25-5 over the last 30 road games...OKC has won at least five straight games overall for the sixth time this season, and Thursday was the second 2-1 win during the current streak...Overall this season, the Dodgers are 66-31, setting a season high and Bricktown era record at 35 games above .500.

-Thursday marked the eighth time during the team's 11-game road win streak the Dodgers held their opponent to three or fewer runs, and the team improved to 32-1 this season when allowing no more than three runs.

-Starting pitcher Mike Montgomery earned his second win of the season after tossing five innings of two-hit ball while walking one and striking out four. He retired 15 of 18 batters faced overall, including 11 of the final 12 batters faced. He held Reno 0-for-6 with runners on base.

-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and hit by pitch. Through two games with Oklahoma City, he's gone 5-for-8 with four doubles, one home run and three RBI...Thompson has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since June 4 with a strained left oblique.

-Michael Busch went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Busch has now reached base in 22 consecutive games for the longest active streak by an OKC player and tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, Busch is 26-for-90 (.289) with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBI and 18 walks.

-Of the 12 games out of the All-Star Break, eight have been decided by one or two runs, including seven of the last 10 games.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to clinch the series in Reno at 8:35 p.m. CT Friday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

