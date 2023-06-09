Dodgers Down Chihuahuas, 14-10

June 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers broke a tie game in the ninth inning with four runs and outslugged the El Paso Chihuahuas, 14-10, Friday night at Southwest University Park. The high-scoring affair saw the Chihuahuas (28-33) overcome four separate deficits, but the Dodgers (43-18) found ways to respond every time. OKC hit four homers for the second time in three games, including two by Devin Mann. Both teams scored in each of the second through fifth innings. Mann's first homer was a two-run shot in the second inning to open the scoring. The Chihuahuas pulled even in the bottom of the inning, and game was tied, 4-4, through four innings. In the fifth, the Dodgers scored four runs on four hits, capped with a two-run single by Bryson Brigman. Leading, 8-6, in the sixth inning, Michael Busch homered, and Mann added a sac fly to extend the lead to four runs. The scored stayed at 10-6 until the Chihuahuas rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull into another tie. Leading off the ninth inning, Ryan Ward homered, and Mann followed with his second home run of the night. Justin Yurchak later added a two-run double to give the Dodgers a 14-10 lead they would not relinquish.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers notched their 15th last at-bat win of the season with Friday's victory and improved to 8-4 in games tied after eight innings. Each of the last three games of the current series have been decided in the ninth inning or later...The Dodgers are now 21-7 over their last 28 games and have followed each of the seven losses with a win in the next game.

-With 14 runs and 17 hits, the Dodgers fell one shy of their season highs in each category. They also tied their season high with four home runs...Friday's game was the third this season when both the Dodgers and their opponent scored at least 10 runs, and the first since a 15-13 win at Albuquerque on April 19.

-Devin Mann went deep twice and finished Friday's game 3-for-4 with four RBI. He has hit three homers in the last three games and has now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 20-for-44 (.455) with four homers, seven extra-base hits and 19 RBI...Friday marked Mann's fifth career multi-homer game, but his first at Triple-A. It was also the fifth multi-homer game by an OKC player this season and second in three games, joining Jahmai Jones...Mann also extended his team-best on-base streak to 27 games.

-Michael Busch homered and collected three hits for a second consecutive game. Over his last five games, Busch is 10-for-19 with six extra base hits and five RBI. It was his seventh three-hit game of the season, which leads the team.

-Ryan Ward hit the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, providing a go-ahead hit in the ninth inning or later for the second time three games. He tallied three hits, including two for extra bases, and scored three runs, setting a season high. It was his first three-hit game since May 7 at El Paso, and he connected on his first home run since April 14 vs. Sugar Land.

-Bryson Brigman notched a game-high and season-high four hits, recording singles in each of his final four at-bats. Brigman also drove in three runs, tying his season high. Since rejoining OKC, Brigman is 9-for-17 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI over four games.

-Yonny Hernández drew two walks and scored two runs, extending his on-base streak to 18 games and streak of games with a run scored to nine...He stole home plate in the third inning during a pickoff attempt at first base.

-The Dodgers have homered in a season-best six straight games, totaling 13 home runs during that span...The Dodgers hit back-to-back home runs for the third time this season and first time since April 20 at Albuquerque.

What's Next: The Dodgers will try and keep their bats hot when the face the Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.