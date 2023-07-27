Dodgers Down Aces, 13-11

The Oklahoma City Dodgers broke a tie with a five-run ninth inning and then held on to defeat the Reno Aces, 13-11, Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Dodgers (15-8/65-31) took the early lead with a two-run double from Bryson Brigman in the second inning before Justin Yurchak added two more with a single to make it 4-0. The Aces (10-13/54-44) responded with five straight runs, taking a 5-4 lead after five innings. The Dodgers wasted no time tying the contest with a Kole Calhoun RBI single in the sixth inning. Steven Duggar gave OKC the lead again with a two-run blast in the seventh inning to make it 7-5. The lead was short-lived however, as Reno rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame to go in front, 8-7. Devin Mann recorded a RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to once again tie the contest at 8-8. After three consecutive walks to start the ninth, Oklahoma City took a 9-8 lead on wild pitch with two outs before Kole Calhoun ripped a grand slam to pad the lead to 13-8. After having none on and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Aces had four straight batters reach base, scoring three runs and bringing the tying run to the plate before the Dodgers were able to end the game.

Of Note:

-Wednesday's victory marked the team's 10th consecutive road win, setting a new Bricktown era record (since 1998). The Dodgers improved to a Minor League best 35-12 on the road this season and are now 13-1 over the last 14 road games and 24-5 over the last 29 road games...Overall this season, the Dodgers are 65-31, setting a season-high and Bricktown era record at 34 games above .500.

-Kole Calhoun went 3-for-5, tying his season high with three hits, setting a season high with five RBI and hit the team's fifth grand slam of the season. Calhoun has now hit safely in eight straight games, going 13-for-34 with six extra-base hits and eight RBI.

-The Dodgers scored 13 runs for a second straight game, while also tallying 14 hits and 10 walks. The 26 runs are the second-highest two-game total for OKC this only, only eclipsed by a 41-run outburst between games June 11 at El Paso and June 13 vs. Salt Lake.

-Steven Duggar reached base four times with a two-run homer and three walks, hitting his seventh home run of the season.

-Bryson Brigman tied for the team high with three hits, going 3-for-4 with a two-run double and a walk.

-Michael Busch went 1-for-5 with two runs scored. Busch has now reached base in 21 consecutive games for the longest active streak by an OKC player and tied for the longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, Busch is 25-for-86 (.291) with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBI and 18 walks.

-Ryan Pepiot continued his rehab stint, making his third start with Oklahoma City this season. He went 3.1 inning with two earned runs on six hits, including a home run, while striking out two.

-After not allowing a walk Tuesday night, the Dodgers pitching staff tied its season high with 11 walks, with each of them coming over the final six innings.

What's Next: The Dodgers look for a third straight win to open their series in Reno at 8:35 p.m. CT Thursday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

