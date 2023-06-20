Dodgers Double-up on Aviators 10-5

The Oklahoma City Dodgers opened their six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators with a 10-5 win Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, taking the lead for good in the fifth inning and scoring eight straight runs between the fourth and eighth innings. The Aviators (32-38) grabbed the game's first lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. A two-run single by OKC's Bryson Brigman tied the score, 2-2 in the second inning. The Aviators went in front again in the fourth inning, scoring two runs for a 4-2 lead. The Dodgers answered by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Las Vegas fielding error to tie the score, 4-4. OKC (48-21) took the lead in the fifth inning, scoring a run on a wild pitch and another on a RBI double by David Dahl. The Dodgers added a run in the sixth inning when Ryan Ward hit a bloop single into shallow left field and Jahmai Jones scored from first base for a 7-4 lead. The Dodgers added three more runs in the eighth inning, including a solo home run by Drew Avans, RBI double by Hunter Feduccia and RBI single by Devin Mann. Las Vegas scored a run on a RBI double in the top of the ninth inning to cut OKC's lead to five runs.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers opened their six-game series against the Aviators with a win and improved to 48-21 overall. The Dodgers have now won eight of their last nine series openers overall and have won six straight home series openers. The Dodgers are now 23-10 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season.

-Hunter Feduccia finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and game-high three runs scored. He has reached base 13 times over his last four games and has hit safely in a season-high six consecutive games, going 11-for-21 with four doubles, six RBI, seven walks and seven runs scored.

-Bryson Brigman led OKC with two RBI, singled and scored a run. Over his last four games, Brigman is 7-for-17 with two doubles and six RBI.

-The Dodgers scored 10 runs Tuesday, reaching double-digit runs for the fourth time in the last seven games and fifth time in the last nine games.

-In his OKC team debut, David Dahl collected two doubles and a RBI as the designated hitter. He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent June 20. He made the San Diego Padres' Opening Day roster and played four games before sustaining a right quad injury. He also made 17 appearances with Triple-A El Paso this season.

-Two Los Angeles Dodgers pitched for OKC as part of Major League Rehab Assignments. Daniel Hudson continued his rehab assignment after spending time with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers. He pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout. He threw 12 pitches including eight strikes. He has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List all season due to a left knee injury. Phil Bickford began a rehab assignment after being placed on the Dodgers' IL June 3 with lower back tightness. He pitched a scoreless and hitless inning with one strikeout, throwing 10 pitches, including eight strikes.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Aviators continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through the remainder of the 2023 season are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

