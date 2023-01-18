DockHounds Welcome New Bench Coach

The Lake Country DockHounds welcome Mike Couchee as their new bench coach for the 2023 season. He will be joining Manager Jim Bennett and pitching coach Paul Wagner as they look to build off the DockHounds inaugural season.

A lot has changed throughout Couchee's 43 years in baseball. The biggest has been the advancements in analytics and how it dictates so much of what is expected from a coaching perspective.

After coaching and coordinating over the last 9 seasons with the San Francisco Giants organization and 23 years prior with the Padres and Angels, Couchee says he's ready to get back to teaching younger players how to play the game without having analytics drive every decision.

"I look forward to working with younger players that have a passion for playing the game. That's what the American Association is all about; fine tuning skills of players that have an amazing desire to get to that next level."

Over his many years of coaching, Couchee has had the privilege to help grow the talents of John Lackey, Francisco Rodriguez, Hunter Strickland and Tyler Rogers.

Couchee and the rest of the DockHounds look forward to kicking off their 2023 season when they host the Milwaukee Milkmen at WBC Park on Friday, May 12th at 6:35pm. Guarantee your opening day tickets by securing a 5 or 10 game pack of season tickets today.

