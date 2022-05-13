DockHounds Fall in Season Opener

FRANKLIN, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds lost 8-4 to the Milwaukee Milkmen on opening day at Franklin Field on Friday evening.

Lake Country started off right in the top of the first inning. Dai-Kang Yang notched a single, and TJ Bennett drove in the first run in club history with a ground-rule double.

Gabriel Noriega kept the hit parade alive as he had the third consecutive hit for the DockHounds. Gio Brusa grounded to the pitcher, making it an early 2-0 lead.

But Milwaukee brought in 2019 American Association MVP Keon Barnum for a reason. He singled to right in the bottom of the second, which led the Milkmen to load the bases and score one run. Barnum also homered in the third inning, tying the game at two apiece.

Lake Country's Efrain Contreras had an RBI single to give them a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Milkmen center fielder Aaron Hill tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Will Kengor blew the game wide open by doubling to deep center to give the Milkmen a 5-3 lead, driving in two runners.

In the next at bat, Keon Barnum blasted a three-run homer to make it 8-3. Barnum went 4-for-4 on the day at the plate with four RBIs.

In the top of the 9th inning Lamar Briggs smacked one over the center field wall for the first home run in DockHounds history.

Juan Echevarria got the win for Milwaukee, while Duncan Snider was attributed the loss for the visiting team.

Game two of the series will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening at Franklin Field.

