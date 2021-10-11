Dock Spiders Welcome Zac Charbonneau Back to the Dugout

FOND DU LAC, WI - Zac Charbonneau, the first manager of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, will return as field manager for the club in the 2022 season. Next season will mark Charbonneau's fifth as field manager and sixth as a member of the organization. He spent 2021 as Fond du Lac's Director of Player Personnel.

Charbonneau served as field manager of the Dock Spiders for four seasons (2017-20) and compiled a regular season record of 144-117. He led the club to their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and won the Northwoods League Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of twenty former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

"Zac has been an integral member of the Dock Spiders family from the very beginning," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "His proven track record of success of leading the team on the field and in recruiting top talent will continue to deliver winning baseball for our fans in the Fond du Lac area."

Charbonneau is currently the head baseball coach at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC). Prior to becoming the head coach at MATC, he was an assistant coach at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill. The Millikin University (IL) graduate also has experience as an assistant coach in collegiate baseball at his alma mater and with Roosevelt University (IL).

Charbonneau was the manager of the Springfield Sliders of the Prospect League in 2016 and led the team to the best record in the league. That season was capped off with the 2016 Prospect League Manager of the Year award. His other experience in collegiate wood bat leagues includes managing the Des Plaines Patriots of the Metro Collegiate League for three seasons and coaching the Slippery Rock Sliders of the Prospect League.

"I am extremely excited to manage the Dock Spiders again," said Charbonneau. "This is a first-class organization with first-class people and I am honored to get the chance to be in the Fond du Lac dugout for another summer. Fondy is the best home for summer baseball in the Northwoods League and we are looking forward to making another championship run."

The 2022 Dock Spiders schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

