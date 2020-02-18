Dock Spiders to Play in "Road to the Show Minor League Classic"

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Madison Mallards will play in the inaugural Northwoods League Road to the Show Minor League Classic at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday, June 24. The game is presented by KFIZ AM1450 & 107.1 The Bull with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. This will be the first Northwoods League game played in a current, minor league stadium.

"We're extremely excited for the opportunity to host a Northwoods League game on the same field that professional minor league players step foot on each day," said Ryan Moede, Vice President of the Dock Spiders. "We hope that fans from Fond du Lac, Madison, and the Fox Cities are able to join us at the ballpark for this unique showcase event!"

The Dock Spiders won the Northwoods League Pennant in 2018, their second season in existence. The Mallards are two-time Northwoods League Champions and have been the top-drawing team in the Northwoods League since they started playing at Warner Park in Madison in 2001.

"To experience the Dock Spiders brand of baseball versus a traditional Northwoods League power at a venue like this will be top notch for all fans," said Zac Charbonneau, manager of the Dock Spiders. "The Northwoods League and the Dock Spider organization already give our players a taste of what minor league baseball is about, and now they get to firsthand play in one of the best venues in baseball."

This game is on a Wednesday at Neuroscience Group Field and that makes it a Bang for Your Buck Night with 16-ounce sodas and hotdogs for $1 and 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Tickets for this game will be available starting this Friday, February 21 through the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Ticket Office. Tickets are $8 for general admission grass seats, $12 for reserved bleacher seats, and $15 for box seats.

"The game between these two excellent Northwoods League teams at Fox Cities Stadium is more than mere novelty," said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. "Squaring off in the home of the Timber Rattlers provides the kind of innovative and memorable experience for the players and the Appleton-area baseball fans the Northwoods League loves to deliver."

All-You-Can-Eat seats ($31), club seats ($22), and patio tables ($80) are also available for this game. Patio tables seat four and include service from the waitstaff. All-You-Can-Eat seats include a buffet. Club seats are located on the suite level of the stadium and include access to the Fox Community Credit Union Fox Club.

Fans who order a full season ticket package with the Dock Spiders for 2020 will receive a ticket to this game as part of their season ticket packages when season tickets are distributed in May. Contact the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at (920) 907-9833 for more information.

