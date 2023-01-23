Dock Spiders Souvenir 7 Giveaways Announced

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced the dates and giveaways for their 2023 Souvenir 7 ticket package. The giveaway items include four bobbleheads, a bucket hat, a snapback hat, and one pair of socks.

The popular Souvenir 7 package may be purchased in-person at the Herr-Baker Field box office (980 E. Division St.), by phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at dockspiders.com. Purchasing a ticket package is the only way for fans to guarantee themselves all seven giveaway items. Additional giveaway items, promotions, and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Games for 2023

Saturday, June 3 - Dock Spiders Bucket Hat presented by Horicon Bank

Thursday, June 15 - Dock Spiders Socks presented by Envision Greater Fond du Lac

Sunday, June 25 - Cancer Awareness Weaver Bobblehead presented by SSM Health

Saturday, July 8 - Braelon Allen Bobblehead presented by Holiday Automotive

Sunday, July 16 - Snapback Hat presented by Summit Automotive

Friday, July 28 - Specially-Themed BobbleBoy (revealed in early February) presented by Fleet Farm

Saturday, August 5 - Chandler Simpson Bobblehead presented by Silica For Your Home

2023 DOCK SPIDERS SCHEDULE

The Dock Spiders begin their seventh season on Memorial Day (May 29) against the Green Bay Rockers at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time (through January 30), each ticket package purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

