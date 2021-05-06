Dock Spiders Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday

May 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2021 Home Opener for the defending champion, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders is almost here, and you'll be able to purchase tickets to that game or any home game starting on Monday, May 10th at 10:00AM.

Tickets will also be available online at www.dockspiders.com, or you can also call the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. The Dock Spiders Box Office at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field will be open during normal business hours throughout the season (9AM-5PM Monday-Friday and 10AM-3PM on Game Day Saturdays).

Box seat tickets are available for $12.00 while bleacher seat tickets are $10.00. Both the box and bleacher seats are assigned seats. Tickets in the new Bud Light Seltzer All-You-Can-Eat seats are also available for individual purchase for $28.00. This ticket includes a seat in the All-You-Can-Eat section located on the elevated rooftop dockyard, all-you-can-eat ballpark food (hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips, baked beans, dessert, and three beverages (Bud Light Seltzer, beer, soda, or water).

The Dock Spiders are looking forward to welcoming fans back to the ballpark for a full 36-game season in 2021. The Dock Spiders have also created the 2021 Health and Safety Plan to welcome fans back to the ballpark which can be found here at dockspiders.com

The Dock Spiders will play their first home game this season on Monday, May 31st against the Green Bay Booyah at 1:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 6, 2021

Dock Spiders Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.