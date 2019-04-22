Dock Spiders Reveal 2019 Promotion Schedule

April 22, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have scheduled giveaways, theme nights, and special appearances to go along with many of their home games during the 2019 season. They are set to unveil their Promotional Calendar to allow you to prepare to pick out your favorite games for when individual game tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Saturday, May 4.

SOUVENIR 7 GIVEAWAYS:

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have put together seven games with giveaways as part of a mini-season ticket package. If you purchase one of these Souvenir 7 packages, you will be guaranteed to receive each of the following items. If you do not purchase a Souvenir Seven package, you will have to be one of the first 500 fans (Unless otherwise indicated) to attend the game that day to receive the giveaway!

- Sunday, June 2: Zac Charbonneau w/ Championship Trophy Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Agnesian Healthcare

- Sunday, June 9: Oversized Replica Championship Ring Giveaway presented by Horicon Bank

- Saturday, June 22: 2018 Championship Dock Spiders Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Bud Light (First 500 Fans Age 21 and Older)

- Sunday, July 7: Dock Spiders Hat Giveaway presented by Summit Automotive

- Sunday, July 14: Nick Fortes Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Quad

- Sunday, July 28: Weaver Bobblehead Toothbrush Holder Giveaway presented by Boudry Dental

- Sunday, August 4: 2018 Championship Can Coozie Giveaway Presented by 4imprint

THEME NIGHTS:

- Saturday, June 1: OPENING NIGHT! The 2018 Championship banner will be unveiled prior to the game. All fans will receive a Dock Spiders magnet schedule courtesy of Fond du Lac Credit Union.

- Monday, June 3: School Day/Field Trip Day - A special start time of 11:35AM provides the perfect opportunity for school groups to come out to the ballpark. All school groups will receive a discounted ticket rate. Contact Director of Business and Community Development, Marcus Wiegert, at marcusw@dockspiders.com for information or to order tickets.

- Thursday, June 6: Local Champions Night - All local high school sports teams and individuals who made it to the State Tournament this year will be honored prior to the game.

- Tuesday, June 11 (6:35PM): Girl Scout Night - Discounted tickets are available for Girl Scout Troops on this date. All Girl Scouts attending the game may participate in a pregame parade on the field. Contact Assistant GM, Chris Ward, at cward@dockspiders.com for information or to order tickets.

- Wednesday, June 12: Boy Scout Night - Discounted tickets are available for Boy Scout Troops on this date. All Boy Scouts attending the game may participate in a pregame parade on the field. Contact Assistant GM, Chris Ward, at cward@dockspiders.com for information or to order tickets.

- Saturday, June 15: Local Heroes Night - We want to honor all the local emergency service personnel. All police, firefighters, and EMS can purchase half-priced box seat tickets at the ticket office for their entire family. Your favorite fire and police pup characters will be on hand as well.

- Thursday, June 20: Wisconsin Night with Joel Stave Appearance - Get out your red and white for Wisconsin Night as Joel Stave, the all-time winningest quarterback in school history, will be on hand to sign autographs and meet with fans!

- Friday, June 21: Agriculture Night with Ice Cream Scooper Giveaway (First 500 Fans) courtesy of Agromatic.

- Friday, June 28: Girls Night Out - A night just for the ladies. There will be samples from local retailers and drink specials as well! Come out for this fun evening presented by FloorQuest.

- Saturday, June 29: Princess Night - Three storybook princesses will come to the ballpark to meet fans and pose for pictures during the game. Call our box office to ask about the VIP Tea Party/Meet & Greet prior to the game. VIP Tea Party includes game ticket, extended meet and greet with princesses and food and drinks for $25.

- Monday, July 1: Bark in the Park - Here's your opportunity to enjoy a Dock Spiders game alongside your favorite pup. The Boat Launch will be opened up to individuals who want to bring their furry friend to the game. Tickets are $15 for humans and dogs are free. Tickets include ticket to game with seating in the Coors Light Boat Launch, and all-you-can-eat food during the game. Only 50 human tickets will be available.

- Thursday, July 4: Military Appreciation Day presented by Horicon Bank - The Dock Spiders will honor all those who served in our military by offering a free ticket to active and retired military personnel. A military ID or proof of service can be presented at the Dock Spiders ticket office to receive the free ticket.

- Friday, July 5: Postgame Fireworks presented by FDL Says No More - an initiative of the Fond du Lac area Women's Fund. Come out to the ballpark for the first Dock Spiders postgame fireworks show ever!

- Saturday, July 6: Superhero Night: Come to the ballpark and get your photo taken with some of your favorite superheroes!

- Tuesday, July 9: Christmas in July - Celebrate Christmas without the snow for Christmas in July at the stadium. The Salvation Army will have their red kettle at the ballpark as well for collecting donations.

- Saturday, July 13: Star Wars Night - No need to go rogue because Star Wars Night is coming to the ballpark! Meet your favorite characters before and during the game. The Dock Spiders will wear special Star Wars themed jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Fond du Lac United Way.

- Friday, July 19: POKÉMANIA presented by Gnome Games: Remember when you had to catch 'em all? Now you can try to do that, meet Pikachu, and catch a Dock Spiders game at the same time.

- Sunday, July 21: Minion Night - The best henchmen in the world are coming to the ballpark! The Dock Spiders have invited the Minions back to the ballpark, and you will be able to meet them. Also, the first 500 fans will receive a Dock Spiders Zip Mate zipper pull.

- Saturday, August 3: Wizardry Night - It doesn't matter which House to which you belong, you can celebrate the books and movies at the stadium on this night!

- Wednesday, August 7: Outdoors Night Presented by Dutch's Trading Post - Get ready for a little hunting and fishing at the stadium ! Wear your camo and enter to win an ultimate Outdoors Night Prize Pack!

- Back to School Night/Educator Appreciation Night Presented by Thrivent Financial - Ryan Thorpe. All teachers and educators will be honored at the ballpark. The first 100 teachers/educators to sign up will receive free tickets to the game courtesy of Thrivent Financial - Ryan Thorpe

- Friday, August 9: Weaver's Birthday Party - Come celebrate Weaver's birthday along with many of his other mascot friends!

- Sunday, August 11: Fan Appreciation Day - The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to fans with some surprises for the last regular season home game. The first 500 fans will receive a poster featuring the 2019 team.

APPEARANCES:

- Tuesday, June 11 (11:35AM): Daniel Tiger from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (Wisconsin Public Television)

- Tuesday, June 11 (6:35PM): Daniel Tiger from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (Wisconsin Public Television)

- Wednesday, June 12: Weaver's Toy Night with appearances by your favorite toy characters

- Saturday, June 15: Your favorite police and fire pups, Marshall and Chase

- Friday, June 28: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers mascot, Whiffer

- Monday, July 1: Your favorite police and fire pups, Marshall and Chase

- Friday, July 12: LEGO Characters

Season ticket packages and group outings of 20 or more for the 2019 season are on sale now and may be purchased from the Dock Spiders ticket office. Fans may order over the phone by calling (920) 907-9833 or any time in the ticket section of dockspiders.com .

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.