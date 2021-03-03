Dock Spiders Promote Noelle Clarke to Assistant General Manager

FOND DU LAC, WI - Third Base Ventures, the ownership group of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, has announced the promotion of Noelle Clarke to Assistant General Manager of the Dock Spiders of the Northwoods League.

Clarke was the Director of Tickets during the challenging 2020 campaign for the Dock Spiders. In her new role with the team, she becomes part of the leadership team responsible for providing great family entertainment to the greater Fond du Lac area. Clarke will continue to oversee the ticket sales department and work with individual fans and companies to help set up ticket packages and group outings at Herr-Baker Field at Marian University. She will also take on a larger role in the overall operation of the baseball team including an expanded role in the merchandise, marketing, and food and beverage departments.

"Noelle is a great asset to the organization and helped us through an unprecedented season last year," said Dock Spiders General Manager Chris Ward. "She has continued to grow within the organization while becoming part of the Fond du Lac Community."

Clarke, a native of Menomonee Falls and graduate of North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, joined the Dock Spiders from the Milwaukee Wave in the fall of 2019.

"We're excited to promote Noelle to the position of Assistant General Manager," said Ryan Moede, Vice President of the Dock Spiders. "Her top-end customer service and work ethic has made her a crucial part to our organization's success. We look forward to having her take on additional responsibilities and continue to help the Dock Spiders team succeed both on and off the field."

In 2020, the Dock Spiders were the winners of the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod of the Northwoods League. They finished the regular season with a record of 31-17 and claimed the Pod Championship with playoff victories over the Green Bay Booyah and the La Crosse Loggers. The Dock Spiders were also Northwoods League Champions in 2018.

"In her short time with the team, Noelle has done an incredible job growing ticket sales and also assisting in any and every role during a very interesting 2020 season," said Third Base Ventures President and CEO, Rob Zerjav. "We are big believers in promoting from within and we are excited to see Noelle continue to grow with our organization moving forward."

The Dock Spiders are set to open their fifth season of baseball with a home game on Monday, May 31 against the Green Bay Booyah at 1:05pm. Season ticket packages are available from the Dock Spiders ticket office right now over the team's website or by calling (920) 907-9833.

