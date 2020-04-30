Dock Spiders Offer Mother's Day Dinners

April 30, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are looking to make Mother's Day easy for you and your mom. Our award-winning chefs with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will prepare food for four and all you will need to do is order, pick them up at the stadium, and heat them up on Sunday. It is that simple.

The menu includes:

Four 4-ounce Cranberry Orange Chicken Breasts

One pound of Amber Ale Tenderloin Beef Tips

One pound of Chive and Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes

Twelve ounces of Mixed Vegetables

Eight Dinner Rolls

Six Breakfast Pastries

Four slices of dessert

Mother's Day Meals are available for $65.00 plus fees and available at www.dockspiders.com.

Orders may only be made on-line. Click the link provided above or go to the Dock Spiders website before noon on Thursday, May 7.

Meals can be picked up at the stadium from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 9. Reheating and preparation instructions will be included with the order. There are a limited number of dinners available for Mother's Day, so place your as soon as possible.

Place your order, drive to the stadium, arrive at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field parking lot during the scheduled pick-up hours, call the main office number (920) 907-9833, and the Dock Spiders staff will deliver your order to your car in the parking lot.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 30, 2020

Dock Spiders Offer Mother's Day Dinners - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.