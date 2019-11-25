Dock Spiders Offer 2019 Holiday Pack

November 25, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Christmas shopping season officially starts this week and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are here to help you cross items off of your list. The Dock Spiders have announced their exclusive 2019 Holiday Pack!

The Holiday Pack includes four bleacher ticket vouchers for the 2020 season, an exclusive "Fondy Faithful" t-shirt, Dock Spiders Pint Glass and a Can-Koozie for only $49.00. A limited number of holiday packs are now on sale.

Holiday Packs may be ordered from the Dock Spiders ticket office (980 E Division St.), over the phone at (920) 907-9833 during normal business hours (Monday through Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM) or online at www.dockspiders.com.

Northwoods League Stories from November 25, 2019

