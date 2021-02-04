Dock Spiders Looking for Host Families

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are seeking host families to welcome players into their homes for the 2021 season. Host families house, feed, and provide support to players who will be coming to Fond du Lac to play in the Northwoods League.

Families interested in the program should have a separate bedroom for the player and be able to host a player from late-May through mid-August.

"Our host families have been a big key to our success over the past four seasons," said Chris Ward, Dock Spiders General Manager. "The families and players involved really enjoy their experience."

Benefits of the program for host families include:

Complimentary tickets for your immediate family.

15% discount in the team store.

Guaranteed all giveaway items distributed during the season.

Host family picnic.

If you are interested in becoming a host family, visit this link and fill out the form at the bottom of the page.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will play their first home game of the season on May 31.

The Dock Spiders currently have season tickets and ticket packages available at www.dockspiders.com. Groups of 20 or more are able to book group outings for the upcoming season by calling the ticket office at 920-907-9833.

