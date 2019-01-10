Dock Spiders Looking for Host Families for 2019

January 10, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are seeking host families to welcome players into their homes for the 2019 Northwoods League season. Host families house, feed, and provide support to players who will be coming to Fond du Lac from all over the United States for the upcoming season.

Families interested in the program should have a separate bedroom for the player and be able to host a player from late-May through mid-August.

"During our first two seasons, our host family program has been instrumental to our success, both on and off the field," said Ryan Moede, Dock Spiders General Manager. "It provides a great summer experience for both the families and players involved."

Benefits of the program for host families include:

- Complimentary tickets for your immediate family.

- A 15% discount in the team store.

- Guaranteed all giveaway items distributed during the season.

- Special host family events.

- Making a positive impact on the future of a young man.

If you are interested in becoming a host family, visit this link and fill out the form at the bottom of the page. If you have questions about the program, please email rmoede@dockspiders.com.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will play their first home game of the season on June 1st.

The Dock Spiders currently have season tickets and ticket packages available at www.dockspiders.com. Groups of 20 or more are also able to book group outings for the upcoming season by calling the ticket office at 920-907-9833.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 10, 2019

Dock Spiders Looking for Host Families for 2019 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.