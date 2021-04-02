Dock Spiders Job Fair April 7

April 2, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are looking for you to become a part of their game-day staff for the 2021 season. The Dock Spiders will host a Job Fair for prospective employees on Wednesday, April 7th from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at their front office (980 E Division St.). Anyone interested can park along Division St. and walk down the driveway toward Dock Spiders front office located along the 3rd baseline.

The Dock Spiders will be accepting applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, seasonal, game day positions during the job fair. Here is a complete listing of jobs available for those interested:

Stadium Operations and Customer Service Game Day/Evening Positions:

Kid's Zone Games - Interact with kids who are playing with the Speed Pitch or Bounce House.

Camera/Video Production - Looking for individuals to help with the production of the Northwoods League broadcast. Training is offered.

Concessions Positions:

Kitchen managers, Cooks & Kitchen Staff - Primary responsibilities include planning, preparation and cooking of meals for baseball games. A basic understanding of the food service industry is preferred but not necessary.

Servers - Must be 18, with some server experience. Completion of liquor license course a plus but not required.

Concession Stand Server - Responsible for the distribution of food and beverage out of concession stands or kiosks. Must be 18 or older.

Concession Stand Register Operator - Primary responsibilities include taking food and beverage orders, cash handling, and customer interaction. Doesn't necessarily need to be over 18, and should be comfortable on computers.

Concession Stand Runner - Individuals are required to keep food and beverage product replenished during baseball games. Required to lift half barrels (161lbs) on occasion. The job also includes frequent walking and standing for extended periods of time.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out their application before arrival at the job fair. Applications are available at the Dock Spiders Front Office, or a downloadable application can be found online at this link to the Dock Spiders website. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by May 31, 2021. Interested applicants should come prepared to interview with a Dock Spiders staff member and bring a photo ID and Social Security Card.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. The Dock Spiders offer a fun-filled atmosphere and a unique employee experience for the summer months. The Dock Spiders are an equal opportunity employer.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.