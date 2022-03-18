Dock Spiders Introduce Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package
March 18, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, in partnership with Kwik Trip, are pleased to introduce the Grand Slam Ticket Package for the 2022 season.
For just $45, the Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package offers a flexible and affordable way for fans to enjoy Dock Spiders baseball. Whether using all four tickets for one game or exchanging the vouchers for multiple visits to the ballpark, the Grand Slam Ticket Package also makes a perfect gift for any baseball fan. To purchase, please visit the Dock Spiders Ticket Office or click HERE.
What is all included with the Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package?
Four (4) undated box seat ticket vouchers
One (1) bobblehead from the 2021 season
One (1) $5 Kwik Trip gift card
While supplies last, packages must be picked up at the Dock Spiders Team Store
The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com.
