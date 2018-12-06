Dock Spiders Announce Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Details and Giveaways

December 6, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced the dates for their Souvenir 7 ticket package along with five of the premium giveaways on those days. The giveaways include three bobbleheads, a hat, and an oversized replica championship ring. Additional giveaways will be announced in early 2019.

The 2019 Souvenir 7 ticket package is available now! The package may be purchased as a Box Seat option for $73.50 or a Bleacher Seat option for $59.50 online through dockspiders.com, in person at the Dock Spiders Box Office (980 E Division St.), or by calling 920-907-9833.

Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Games for 2019 (Giveaways for the first 500):

- Sunday, June 2 1:05PM - Zac Charbonneau with Championship Trophy Bobblehead Presented by Agnesian Healthcare

- Sunday, June 9 1:05PM - Oversized Replica Championship Ring Presented by Horicon Bank

- Saturday, June 22 6:35PM

- Sunday, July 7 1:05PM - Hat Giveaway Presented by Summit Automotive

- Sunday, July 14 1:05PM - Nick Fortes Bobblehead Presented by Quad Graphics

- Sunday, July 28 1:05PM - Weaver Bobblehead Toothbrush Holder Presented by Boudry Dental

- Sunday, August 4 1:05PM

By purchasing a Souvenir 7 ticket package, fans will guarantee themselves all seven giveaways. Fans who purchase the Souvenir 7 ticket package will not need to wait in line as all giveaway items are held at the Fan Assistance Booth for pickup anytime.

The Dock Spiders will begin the 2019 season against the Kalamazoo Growlers in Kalamazoo on Tuesday, May 28. Fond du Lac's home opener is Saturday, June 1 at 6:35pm against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The schedule for the 2019 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, or seven-game packages for next season through the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at by calling 920-907-9833, stopping at the Ticket Office, or online through dockspiders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 6, 2018

Dock Spiders Announce Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Details and Giveaways - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.