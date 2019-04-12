Dock Spiders Announce Military Hero of the Game Program

April 12, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have partnered with Van Horn Automotive to thank and pay tribute to the men and women of our nation's Armed Forces by honoring a Military Hero of the Game during eighteen regular season games during the upcoming 2019 season.

Each current service member or military veteran receives a total of four (4) game tickets and a Dock Spiders Hat. The Military Hero of the Game will be introduced on the field to the fans after the completion of the 3rd inning.

Current military service members and military veterans can be nominated for the Military Hero of the Game by visiting www.dockspiders.com. After applying for the Military Hero of the Game, you will receive a confirmation that your submission has been received. Service members and military veterans that are selected will be contacted with more details about the event.

