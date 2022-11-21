Dock Spiders Announce Cyber Weekend Deals for November 25-28

November 21, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders ticket package specials and Holiday Packs are available now, but will include a complimentary first pitch when purchased during Cyber Weekend, from November 25-28.

New this season - FREE JERSEY! All ticket packages renewed or purchased by January 15 will include a free jersey for each seat purchased. This one-of-kind jersey is available exclusively to Dock Spiders season ticket holders and cannot be purchased elsewhere.

This year's Cyber Weekend Deals (November 25-28) include a first pitch opportunity with any ticket package purchased, including the Holiday Pack. Online Team Store orders over $50 will qualify for free shipping during the weekend.

All Ticket Packages - Full, Half, and 7-Game Packages - will not only include a free jersey for each seat purchased (by January 15), but will also include a free first pitch during Cyber Weekend (November 25-28)

Holiday Packs feature four (4) box seat ticket vouchers and a Dock Spiders Winter Hat (while supplies last!) and will be available until January 15 - a free first pitch will be included when purchased during Cyber Weekend (November 25-28)

During Cyber Weekend (November 25-28), all online Team Store orders over $50 will qualify for free shipping when using the code "CYBER" at checkout

The Dock Spiders Box Office and Team Store is located at Herr-Baker Field on the campus Marian University at 980 E. Division Street. Dock Spiders offseason hours are Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-5:00 PM. The club's offices will be closed November 24-25, December 26, and January 2-3. Visit dockspiders.com at any time for tickets and merchandise.

The 2023 Dock Spiders schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

