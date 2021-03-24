Dock Spiders Add Three Locals

March 24, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to announce the signings of three local additions to the 2021 roster. Aaron Chapman (Purdue University Fort-Wayne), Kaden Krueger (Bradley University), and Riley Frey (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) will all be joining the Dock Spiders' squad this summer.

Chapman a native of Waterford, Wisconsin is a junior attending Purdue University Fort Wayne. He led the Summit League in hitting with a .382 average in 15 games last season. In 2019, he recorded 37 hits, 19 runs, 17 RBIs, and tied for the team lead in stolen bases with 9.

Krueger, a left-handed pitcher from Bradley, is currently a freshman for the Braves. Krueger is native to Appleton, WI and was a two-time all-conference performer on the diamond who helped Appleton West to the 2019 regionals.

Frey, from Oshkosh, is entering his freshman season with the University Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers. This left-handed pitcher finished his high school career with a 6-4 record with three saves and totaled 81 strikeouts in 66 innings.

The Dock Spiders are set to open their fifth season of baseball with a home game on Monday, May 31 against the Green Bay Booyah at 1:05pm. Season ticket packages are available from the Dock Spiders ticket office right now over the team's website or by calling (920) 907-9833.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 24, 2021

Dock Spiders Add Three Locals - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.