Dock Spiders Add Four from the Big Ten

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to announce the signings of four Big Ten players. Jay Harry (Penn State), Josh Spiegel (Penn State), Ryan Lasko (Rutgers University), and Tyler Tornberg (Rutgers University) will all be joining the Dock Spiders' squad this summer.

Harry, a six-foot freshman from Metuchen, NJ is in his first season with the Nittany Lions. Harry is experienced at playing all three infield positions.

Spiegel, a redshirt freshman from Jennette, PA, is in his first season with Penn State. He started his career at Oklahoma State before transferring in the fall of 2020. He was a 2018 Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American and All-Atlantic Region First Team selection as well.

Lasko is a freshman outfielder attending Rutgers. He was named the 2020 Big Ten Preseason Freshman of the Year. Prior to Rutgers, he won the 2018 South Jersey Group IV state championship and helped his team make a run to a championship game in 2020.

Tornberg is currently transferring from Morris College to Rutgers. The right hander throws his fast ball in the low 90s and compliments it with a couple off speed pitches.

The Dock Spiders are set to open their fifth season of baseball with a home game on Monday, May 31 against the Green Bay Booyah at 1:05pm. Season ticket packages are available from the Dock Spiders ticket office right now over the team's website or by calling (920) 907-9833.

