Dock Spiders 2021 Summer Internships Available

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are once again looking for interns to help with the team operation for the 2021 season. If you are a college student looking for an incredible opportunity to receive hands-on experience in the industry of baseball and receive college credit, this is your opportunity.

Qualifications are based on ability, desire, work ethic, and a commitment to make the most of the experience. Dock Spiders interns receive a salary of $1,500 for the summer and are expected to maintain a very challenging schedule through the internship. The internship will go from mid-May through mid-August and includes working all home games along with working regular business hours.

Internship Opportunities:

Retail/Accounting

Video Production

Radio/Public Relations

Marketing/Promotions

Graphic Design

Baseball Operations

Stadium Operations

Hospitality

Grounds

