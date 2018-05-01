Division Finals Set; IceHogs Begin Best-Of-7 Series in Manitoba Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Manitoba Moose, tonight announced their postseason schedule for the Central Division Finals of the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs. The four-seed Rockford will square off against the two-seed Manitoba in a best-of-seven series beginning this Friday, May 4 at Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m.

The IceHogs will play back-to-back road games in Manitoba on May 4 & 5 before returning to the BMO Harris Bank Center for guaranteed home contests for Game 3 (Ticket D) on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 (Ticket E) on Friday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 (Ticket F) will be played in Rockford at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m. The best-of-seven series will then shift to Manitoba for the final two contests, as necessary, with Game 6 set for Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. and Game 7 scheduled for Wednesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. (Game 6 and 7 are subject to change pending the scheduling of the Stanley Cup playoffs)

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at icehogs.com or by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222.

The full schedule for the Division Finals between the Moose and IceHogs is listed below:

(*if necessary)

Game 1 Friday, May 4 Rockford at Manitoba 7 p.m.

Game 2 Saturday, May 5 Rockford at Manitoba 4 p.m.

Game 3 Ticket D Wednesday, May 9 Manitoba at Rockford 7 p.m.

Game 4 Ticket E Friday, May 11 Manitoba at Rockford 7 p.m.

Game 5* Ticket F Saturday, May 12 Manitoba at Rockford 6 p.m.

Game 6* Tuesday, May 15 Rockford at Manitoba 7 p.m.

Game 7* Wednesday, May 16 Rockford at Manitoba 7 p.m.

NOTE: Fans who purchased tickets for the IceHogs' Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Wolves have the option of receiving a refund for their tickets, or exchanging those tickets for seats to Game 3 of the Division Finals on Wednesday, May 9 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. For exchanges or a refund, call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

