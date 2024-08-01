Diversity in Football Program Presented by Securian Canada

August 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







The Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada allows talented individuals to express their cultural knowledge, identities and experiences to contribute to the growth of Canadian football during CFL Training Camps.

