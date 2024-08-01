Diversity in Football Program Presented by Securian Canada
August 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
The Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada allows talented individuals to express their cultural knowledge, identities and experiences to contribute to the growth of Canadian football during CFL Training Camps.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Dheilly Retires - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Game Day at a Glance - Week 9 vs. Edmonton - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps Face Argos on Heritage Night - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.