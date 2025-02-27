Disappointment in the Port City

February 27, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

In a time when every game is meaningful for the Mooseheads, the Herd let a couple of important points slip away Thursday in Saint John where the Sea Dogs snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Halifax.

The Dogs climbed back into a tie in points with Gatineau for the final playoff spot, albeit percentage points out of the 16th and final seed thanks to a two-goal evening from veteran Tyler Peddle and additional tallies by rookie Dylan Rozzi and Olivier Groulx in front of just 2,110 fans at TD Station.

Halifax is stalled at 17 wins and 42 points, just two points up on the Dogs and Olympiques with eight games to go. The Moose are winless in their last six outings and have two more crucial games coming up against Saint John in the next week. Antoine Fontaine scored on a first period power play while rookie defenceman Carlos Handle added a highlight reel goal that briefly tied the game 2-2 in the third period. Peddle notched his game-winner 1:18 after Handel's third of the season and Groulx fired in a long-range empty net goal with 38 seconds remaining on the clock. The empty net goal came moments after a great play by Brady Schultz who hit Shawn Carrier with a seam pass in the slot but goalie Eric Young made the save.

Rookie netminder Nick Cirka made the start in goal for the Mooseheads and turned aside 18-of-21 shots. Jacob Steinman sat out with an illness with a bug going through the dressing room that also kept forward Quinn Kennedy out of the lineup. Jack Milner was recalled from the Truro Bearcats and served as the backup to Cirka. Cade Moser was inserted into the lineup just prior to warmup once it was determined that Kennedy would not be able to go.

Danny Walters registered an assist when he was credited with a helper on Fontaine's strike on the man advantage. Schultz and Caylen Blake picked up the assists on Handel's nifty goal.

The road trip continues Friday night for the Herd in their final visit ever to Acadie-Bathurst. Puck drop is 7pm at the K.C. Irving Regional Centre. Fans can watch the live stream on CHL TV or listen live on 95.7 NewsRadio.

