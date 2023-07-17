Dirty Birds Travel to Savannah to Face Bananas

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds travel to Savannah, Georgia during the regular Atlantic League season to face the Savannah Bananas on July 17 for a Banana Ball exhibition game at Grayson Stadium.

In addition to the Savannah Bananas playing at GoMart Ballpark on April 21 and April 22, the Bananas will once again face the Dirty Birds making it a three-game series concluding at Grayson Stadium.

"As we continue to grow the game of Banana Ball, competing against a variety of worthy opponents is key," said Bananas owner, Jesse Cole. "It's hard to contain my excitement when I look at the schedule and see a team full of former MLB stars, some of the best independent professional baseball teams in the country, a strong pro team from Australia, and a team full of the best players the Florida League has to offer."

The Dirty Birds and the Savannah Bananas split the series in April at GoMart Ballpark. With a fun and exciting opening to the 2023 regular Atlantic League season with the Bananas, the Dirty Birds look to spend an off day to win this challenger series of Banana Ball.

"We are incredibly proud to be the only team in the world who hosted the Bananas and are playing them on their home turf. This is going to be a blast going to Savannah and representing Charleston!" said Dirty Birds' Owner and CEO, Andy Shea.

Fans can watch the game in Savannah on the Savannah Bananas YouTube channel beginning at 6:30pm (ET).

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

