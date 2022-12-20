Dirty Birds Team up for YWCA Racial Equity and Inclusion

Charleston, WV - In one of several lasting legacies from the Charleston Dirty Birds' 2022 African American Heritage Night, the home team - with help from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation - presented a check today for $3,102.50 to the YWCA-Charleston's Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion.

The donation comes from an online auction of Homestead Grays replica Negro League jerseys that Dirty Birds players wore for their game on August 9. With the sponsorship from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, all money raised from the auction benefits the YWCA in its mission to eliminate racism.

"This donation was made possible by the sponsorship of the jerseys by The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation," said Shanté Ellis, Director of Racial Equity and Inclusion for the YWCA and a community partner with the Dirty Birds' planning committee for African American Heritage Night.

"We are excited to partner with the Charleston Dirty Birds in support of this worthy cause," said TGKVF President and CEO Dr. Michelle Foster.

"This partnership with two of our community's most progress-oriented organizations represents the positive impact of collaborations that we hope to expand with non-profits throughout this region of West Virginia," said Dirty Birds' owner, Andy Shea. "The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and YWCA helped to make our third annual African American Heritage Night this season a huge success, and I'm already looking forward to working with them on the event for 2023 and beyond."

The YWCA-Charleston announced last Friday that its new Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion will be created at 412 Elizabeth Street in Charleston's East End. Charleston City Council member and YWCA Development Director, Jennifer Pharr, has helped make African American Heritage Night a reality for the past three seasons of professional baseball in Charleston.

"We are thankful for the generosity and support of TGKVF and the Dirty Birds. This gift to the YWCA Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion will go towards the renovation costs to bringing the center to fruition," said Ellis.

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is the largest community foundation in the Central Appalachian region with over 500 funds and $300 million in assets. Proactive and responsive discretionary grants are given to a six-county area. Donor-advised and donor-designated grants are given to West Virginia entities and throughout the nation. The scholarship program is available statewide to all high school and college students in WV.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

