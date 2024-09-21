Diontae Ruffin Pick 6 Gives Als the Early Lead I CFL

September 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Diontae Ruffin's pick-six gives the Alouettes an early lead against the REDBLACKS

