Diontae Ruffin Pick 6 Gives Als the Early Lead I CFL
September 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Diontae Ruffin's pick-six gives the Alouettes an early lead against the REDBLACKS
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 21, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Alouettes Return to Kahnawake
- Tyson Philpot's Season Is Over
- Lwal Uguak Returns with the Alouettes
- Alouettes Release Two
- Alouettes Aim to Continue Success on the Road