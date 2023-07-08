Dion and 12 Hits Power Akron to 5-2 Over Harrisburg

July 8, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Will Dion struck out six over six scoreless innings while four different Akron batters had multiple hit games to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron jumped ahead in the third inning. Petey Halpin and Angel Martinez each singled to put runners on the corners with one out. Johnathan Rodriguez lifted a sac-fly to score Halpin and make it 1-0 Akron. Juan Brito followed with a sharp single to center to plate Martinez for a 2-0 Ducks lead.

Mound Presence

Dion ran into trouble in the second inning when two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out. The left-hander worked back from a 3-1 count to strikeout Onix Vega before getting Leonel Valera to flyout to Halpin in center to escape the threat. Dion allowed just four baserunners over his next four innings in route to six scoreless innings while scattering six hits and striking out six. Mason Hickman followed with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts. Matt Turner tossed an inning allowing a run. Bradley Hanner allowed a run in the ninth, but got a flyout and groundout to end the game.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense kept adding on. First in the fourth inning, Korey Holland doubled to open the frame before scoring on a double two batters later by Connor Kokx to stretch the lead to 3-0 Akron. In the seventh, Halpin worked a leadoff walk before scoring all the way from first on the double by Tena. Martinez followed with an RBI single to plate Tena and make it 5-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Dion's win was his first since being promoted to Double-A....The four multi-hit games give Akron batters 141 multi-hit games this season...Game Time: 2:40...Attendance: 5,333.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series with the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park on Sunday, July 9 at 2:05 p.m. Cleveland Guardians right-hander Peyton Battenfield will make his second rehab start for Akron against Harrisburg lefty Dustin Saenz (0-2, 7.45 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.